September 3, 2020

Swat River rages in Charsadda

National

 
September 3, 2020

CHARSADDA: Heavy flooding in the Swat River sent a raging torrent at Khyali area in Charsadda, however, the protective embankments built following the devastating 2010 floods helped save the district from destruction. In 2010, a flood torrent with 90,000 cusecs of water had caused widespread damage to standing crops and properties in Charsadda. However, the construction of the protective embankments measuring 134 kilometre saved the district from floods.

