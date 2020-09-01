Nawaz Sharif petitions IHC seeking exemption in NAB cases

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday filed a plea with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from hearing on medical grounds in appeals pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references.

In his plea, Nawaz said he was unable to appear before the court due to his illness, adding that doctors in London had also prohibited him from travelling. The petitioner further said his legal team had advised him that it was necessary for him to appear in person to challenge the Punjab government's decision.

Nawaz pleaded that he had provided all the relevant documents to the Punjab government to seek further extension in his bail for medical treatment but his application was rejected. Nawaz said his treatment could not be completed in Britain due to the lockdown.

It is to mention here that a division bench of IHC had fixed the case for hearing today (Tuesday). Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz also moved two separate petitions to adjourn hearing on appeals in the Avenfield Property reference. Amjad Pervaiz said that he was on leave until September 5, and prayed the court to fix hearing case after the vacations were over.