Danish envoy completes term in Pakistan

Islamabad:Danish ambassador Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe has left Pakistan after serving a three years long diplomatic stint.

"After three exciting years in PK, my tenure as ambassador of Denmark has come to an end. I bid farewell & thank you all for the matchless hospitality, delicious Pakistani food & diverse culture. May Pakistan always prosper & reach its potential soon," the envoy said in a tweet. Pereira Holmboe, who had come to Pakistan in September 2017, is likely to be the next Danish ambassador to Mali, a landlocked country in West Africa. There is no official word on his successor.