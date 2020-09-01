Danish envoy completes term in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad:Danish ambassador Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe has left Pakistan after serving a three years long diplomatic stint.
"After three exciting years in PK, my tenure as ambassador of Denmark has come to an end. I bid farewell & thank you all for the matchless hospitality, delicious Pakistani food & diverse culture. May Pakistan always prosper & reach its potential soon," the envoy said in a tweet. Pereira Holmboe, who had come to Pakistan in September 2017, is likely to be the next Danish ambassador to Mali, a landlocked country in West Africa. There is no official word on his successor.