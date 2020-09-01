close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2020

Danish envoy completes term in Pakistan

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2020

Islamabad:Danish ambassador Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe has left Pakistan after serving a three years long diplomatic stint.

"After three exciting years in PK, my tenure as ambassador of Denmark has come to an end. I bid farewell & thank you all for the matchless hospitality, delicious Pakistani food & diverse culture. May Pakistan always prosper & reach its potential soon," the envoy said in a tweet. Pereira Holmboe, who had come to Pakistan in September 2017, is likely to be the next Danish ambassador to Mali, a landlocked country in West Africa. There is no official word on his successor.

Latest News

More From Islamabad