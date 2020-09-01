Agreement inked to promote girls education

Islamabad:The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE) have agreed to collaborate to improve the status of girls’ education through innovative programs, projects, and research methodologies.

The agreement was signed by CII Secretary Dr. Ikramul Haq and PAGE Executive Director Fajer Rabia Pasha in the presence of Chairman CII Dr. Qibla Ayaz here on Monday. The cooperation between CII and PAGE will complement each other’s efforts by co-creating meaningful linkages, purposeful partnerships, and developing a shared vision for ensuring education accessible for girls across the country.

Innovative projects will be launched jointly to ensure quality girls’ education besides sharing of knowledge, expertise in strengthening this mutual collaboration. The CII chairman said an effective advocacy effort should emerge from local networks and support for purposeful, active, and effective representation and mentoring of girls across Pakistan.

“We should also look for ways to implement the principle of equality in Islam within the context of educational policy-making, legislation and oversight processes," he said. The PAGE ED said girls education was regarded as one of the pivotal factors for political, social and economic development of a society. "If girls are neglected, maltreated and denied basic education, then our future would not be optimistic,” she said.