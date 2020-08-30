It is indeed an alarming situation in the rain-hit cities of Pakistan. It reflects that we are not fully prepared to tackle such disaster. The current situation is a lesson for the government which should be well-prepared in the future before the onset of the monsoon season. For now, both the federal and provincial governments should come up with a plan to rehabilitate displaced people. They should also be given medical help, if needed. The district coordination office (DCO) must arrange water pumping machines in affected areas to facilitate relief operation. For the future, each DCO must ensure that all drains and nullahs are cleaned well before the monsoon season.

Karachi needs special attention when it comes to dealing with rains. Only concerted efforts can bring this situation under control in the shortest time. In the future, we must be well-prepared to deal with such situations in the most efficient manner so that precious lives and valuable property can be protected.

Lt Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt