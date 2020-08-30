On August 20, PTI and PML-N parliamentarians used indecent language against each other in parliament. Our leaders keep levelling charges against each other. Strangely, none of these accusations are proven in courts. It seems that they are not interested in accountability and more interested in maligning each other. Our leaders never worked for the betterment of people.

Our lawmakers should communicate politely and set a decent example for public. Politicians need to realise that the country is at a point where it needs its leaders to be united.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad