close
Sun Aug 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 30, 2020

Follow SOPs

Newspost

 
August 30, 2020

Amid a decrease in coronavirus cases, the government has decided to ease lockdown restrictions. But in Jamshoro, SOPs are not being followed anywhere – be it roadside tea stalls, supermarkets or public places.

The deputy commissioner of Jamshoro should direct people to strictly follow SOPs.

Ghulam Mustafa Baladi

Jamshoro

Latest News

More From Newspost