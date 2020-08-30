tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Amid a decrease in coronavirus cases, the government has decided to ease lockdown restrictions. But in Jamshoro, SOPs are not being followed anywhere – be it roadside tea stalls, supermarkets or public places.
The deputy commissioner of Jamshoro should direct people to strictly follow SOPs.
Ghulam Mustafa Baladi
Jamshoro