Shahbaz sympathises with Karachi rain victims, others

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has expressed sympathies with the citizens of Karachi, districts of Sindh, Lahore and other affected areas over their loss due to torrential rains and floods. In a statement issued Friday, Shahbaz said the PML-N will not leave them alone in difficult times. He directed the party leaders, workers, and elected representatives to help people in trouble in coordination with district administrations. He offered condolences to the families which lost their dear ones. He also appealed to the philanthropists to help people in distress.