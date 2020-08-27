An expensive test

Provincial Minister of Punjab for School Education Dr Muraad Raas said that it might be mandatory for all school teachers to get themselves tested for the virus before joining schools which will reopen on September 15. The authorities must acknowledge the fact that government school teachers have low salaries. They cannot afford the high amount of the corona test. The government has already not increased the salaries of government employees in the 2020-2021 budget. Since March 2020, employees have not been receiving the conveyance allowance. The entire teacher community is worried because of this announcement. If the test is necessary, the government should pay for the test so that teachers can get themselves tested before joining the school. The authorities should consider these points when finalising the decision.

Mahtab Ali Khan

Bahawalnagar