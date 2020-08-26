JHANG: District Traffic Officer (DTO) Rehman Qadir Tuesday said a special traffic plan has been constituted for smooth flow of traffic on city roads and highways during Muharram activities. During a briefing, the DTO said in addition to the routine duty of diverting traffic of sensitive Muharram procession routes through alternative routes, four special traffic management points have been established at shrines of Mai Baap of Shorkot City, Hazrat Sultan Bahu of Garh Maharaja and Mai Heer of Sadar Jhang and also at Trimum Barrage to ensure smooth passing of vehicles.