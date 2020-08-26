Imran Khan should tell people who is blackmailing him: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Imran Khan should tell the nation who is blackmailing him, why is he getting blackmailed and what has he got to hide so desperately that he is vulnerable to blackmail.

Responding to Imran’s statements and the cabinet meeting, Marriyum said its Imran's responsibility to fulfill his promise of ten million jobs and five million homes to poor people. She told Imran to ponder more over the legal aspects of sugar, wheat, flour and patrol theft by mafias under his patronage.

The former information minister said the people of Pakistan won't tolerate Imran's corruption, lies and baseless allegations and accusations against opposition.

She said one can only imagine the deplorable state of a country whose PM is only obsessed with political victimisation rather than progress, development and prosperity of its people. She said Imran should thank Nawaz Sharif for his development projects because the selected prime minister has been surviving by inaugurating these projects only.

He should apologise to Nawaz Sharif for destroying his built 5.8 economy and 3 percent inflation to minus 0.4 GDP and 13 percent inflation. Imran should call a cabinet meeting on the disappearance of Rs 13,000 billion loan and theft of sugar, wheat and patrol, she said.