Wed Aug 26, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

Saba Qamar’s bail extended

Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Tuesday extended interim bail to actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed, both accused of shooting a song on premises of Masjid Wazir Khan.

The court summoned both the accused on 3 September.

On Tuesday, an application was moved by the duo stating that they could not appear before the court due to life threats.

They implored the court to exempt them from personal hearing which was granted by the court.

Police had registered a case under Section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code against them for shooting a music video for their latest song ‘Qubool’ at the mosque.

