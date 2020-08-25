Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme to be initiated around proposed ring road project

Rawalpindi:The Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHS) would be initiated around proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road project that would have nine interchanges starting from Rawat to Sangjani area.

According to the initial blue print of the proposed project, nine interchanges would be constructed at Radio Pakistan Building, Kala Kotha, Khasala Khurd, Chakri Road, Murat area, M-14, Fateh Jang Road, Hakla and Sangjani.

Two industrial zones would be established-one measuring 2,000 acres and other 1,000 acres—while 700 acres would be allocated for education zone in which colleges, technical colleges and university would be established for the students from all over the country.

Theme park and recreational spots would be constructed on 200 acres of land. Some 80 acres of land would be allocated for the community and activity zone. A state-of-the-art hospital would be established in the health zone that would be set up on 300 acres of land. The fruit and vegetables markets would be shifted near the Ring Road to reduce flow of vehicular traffic within the city.

Three Satellite Towns would be established in residential zone while a terminal for heavy-duty vehicles would be constructed on 100 acres of land. The length of the Ring Road has been increased from 30 kilometres to 64 kilometres and its width would be 360 feet in line with the best international practices.

The purpose of the Ring Road project is to improve economic connectivity and road transport efficiency in the Islamabad-Rawalpindi metropolitan area. The initial documentation of the project would be given final shape in consultation with various government departments after which the Punjab government would finally provide funds for this purpose.