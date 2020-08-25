SNGPL raids

LAHORE:Sui Northern Gas Peshawar Region in its continued extensive taskforce activities has carried out multiple raids and inspection exercises during August 10 to 15 in Peshawar city, Kohat, Nannu, Lakki, DI Khan and Charsadda and their sub areas. Taskforce plugged 219 direct/underground connections, 274 suspected domestic meters replaced, disconnected 7 connections on misuse for commercial purposes, lodged an FIR and submitted 2 requests for FIR.