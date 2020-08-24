Lawyers strike today

LAHORE: Punjab Bar Council has announced that the lawyers throughout the province will observe complete boycott of courts today (Monday) to record their protest against continuous incidents of murder, kidnapping and murderous assaults on the black coats.

The lawyers will not appear before the courts and take out protest rallies, said a press release issued by the council. In an emergent meeting of PbBC, its members strongly condemned the recent incident of abduction of woman advocate Irshad Nasreen from Dipalpur courts. She was abducted from court premises on 14 August and later was found in a field on 22 August in bad condition. The meeting also expressed its concern over the other incidents happened in the month of August and questioned the good governance in Punjab.

The participants demanded the government immediately arrest all the culprits involved in the crimes against lawyers and provide foolproof security to them. Vice-Chairman Ch Muhammad Khaksar chaired the meeting while Chairman executive committee Jameel Asghar Bhatti and others were also present.