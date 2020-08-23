4 held for torturing youth, making naked video of him in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Police on Saturday arrested four accused for allegedly torturing a youth, filming his naked video and uploaded it on social media.

Reportedly, Salman Ahmed quarreled with Rana Phool over a minor issue at Ahmed Nagar. Later, Rana Phool along with Rana Ikram and Rana Adil took Salman to his Haveli and allegedly brutally tortured him.

The accused also allegedly stripped him and made its video which

was later uploaded on social media. Later, the police arrested all four accused and started investigation.

SMUGGLED ITEMS LOOTED: Dozens of armed men attacked on the Customs Anti-Smuggling squad and forcibly took away a truck loaded with smuggled items from the custody of the team near Chenab Bridge Wazirabad on Saturday. The Customs Anti-Smuggling squad in a raid seized a truck full of smuggled cloths and cigarettes.

The truck was being shifted to the Customs warehouse when about 30 accused riding on four vehicles attached the team allegedly tortured the Customs officials.

They also forcibly took away the truck with them. Sadar Wazirabad police have registered a case.

ACE RECOVERS RS 20M FROM

DEFAULTERS: The Anti-Corruption Establishment teams have recovered over Rs 20 million from the defaulters in connection with buildings fee here in the Gujranwala Region.

Anti-Corruption Establishment Director Naeem Bhatti told that the circle officers of Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat recovered more than Rs 20 million from the defaulters and deposited in the government treasury.