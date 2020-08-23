Venezuelan TV slams ‘censorship’

CARACAS: Venezuelan state TV president has slammed YouTube for an "act of censorship" after the suspension of the broadcaster’s channel.

VTV’s account was suspended on Thursday on the Google-owned video platform. "These are the politics of silencing that the self-proclaimed free world enacts against countries it finds troubling," VTV president Freddy Nanez told AFP on Friday.

"Unfortunately we have been the victim of an act of censorship by YouTube." VTV is used as a channel of communication by the socialist government of Nicolas Maduro.