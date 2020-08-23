Issues related to Mingora city discussed

MINGORA: The issues related to the city and its surroundings areas were discussed at a meeting here on Saturday.

Commanding Officer Mingora Battalion Col Meraj interacted with various delegations at Mingora Camp Office. Hotel Association Swat President Zahid Khan, Swat Press Club President Shehzad Alam, Sub Division Police Officers of Barikot, Saidu Sharif and Mingora also attended the meeting. The representatives of the district health officer and medical superintendent of Saidu Sharif Hospital also highlighted their efforts to create awareness campaign among the people about the Covid-19. The contractors working on Murghuzar-Ilam road, Murguzhar Bridge, Sangota Banjot Road and Civil Dispensary Banjot also shared progress of work. The participants also highlighted their concerns regarding traffic management in Mingora city after resumption of tourism.