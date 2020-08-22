close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
August 22, 2020

District Emergency

National

 
August 22, 2020

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Friday directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to hold three meetings of Tehsil Emergency Response Committee every week to combat the menace of dengue. He was presiding over the second consecutive meeting of the District Emergency

Response Committee for dengue prevention.

