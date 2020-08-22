10 die of coronavirus in one day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 291,588. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,219. The recovery rate from the coronavirus disease in Pakistan has reached 93.8 per cent. The death rate from the coronavirus pandemic is 2.1 per cent in the country. As many as 775 coronavirus patients recovered in the country during the last 24 hours. The Sindh province is on top in number of deaths and active cases of coronavirus.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday, 630 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now, 127,381 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 95,958 in Punjab, 35,545 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,424 in Balochistan, 15,453 in Islamabad, 2,604 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,223 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 2,350 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,188 in Punjab, 1,243 in KP, 139 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 63 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan has so far conducted 2,389,365 coronavirus tests and 25,613 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 273,579 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, whereas 11,790 active coronavirus patients are present in the country. Meanwhile, 722 coronavirus patients are in critical condition.