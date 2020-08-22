close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

Marriyum Aurangzeb dares Imran, Faraz to reveal names of NRO aspirants

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz to disclose the names of those who asked for NRO.

In a statement Friday, Marriyum told Imran to stop his stale strategy of distraction from his government’s failures with the NRO rant. The former information minister said, “A so-called prime minister hanging onto office through an NRO neither has the power, position nor mandate to give anyone NRO”.

She said these press talks and meaningless document waving proves nothing. Every time the government was taken to court over allegations, it faced embarrassment, she added. It is time to send PM Imran and his cronies’ home, she concluded.

