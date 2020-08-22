South Punjab AIG camp office becomes functional in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: The South Punjab AIG camp office became fully functional in Bahawalpur on Friday. South Punjab AIG Inam Ghani was presented guard of honour by a smart contingent of police on his arrival in his camp office.

Regional Police Officer Zubair Khan Dereshak and District Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf were also present. After inaugurating the formal functioning of the camp office, Inam Ghani while talking to media said that the police force needed to reform themselves in order to present a better image of police before the masses.

Inam Ghani said the government had released funds for the office of the South Punjab AIG which would be fully functional within three months.