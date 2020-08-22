Security of Imambargahs tightened: Punjab Police-FIA discuss action against hate material on social media

LAHORE: The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed chaired a meeting in his office to take legal action against spread of religious hatred and anarchy through social media during Muharram.

The meeting was also attended by the DIG Investigation Lahore, FIA Cyber Wing director, SSP Investigation Lahore, SSP Operations Lahore, SSP CTD and PTA legal chief PTA. Prevention of uploading hateful content on social media and action against those who spread chaos were discussed during the meeting.

According to a press release issued by CCPO on Friday, FIA assured the meeting that notices for those who upload hateful content would be issued while it was also agreed to shut provocative YouTube channels, Facebook accounts, and web pages.

The CCPO directed them to create a personal files identifying those who spread chaos on social media. It has been said that details of malicious accounts have been shared with CTD, FIA and PTA. He said police, CTD, FIA, and PTA would take joint action against the miscreants.

Meanwhile, security of imambargahs, mosques and other religious places in Lahore was tightened on the first Muharramul Haram and Jumma in the metropolis. SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad had directed all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

The police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs.

Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City. Moreover, search operations were conducted around the sensitive places. Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operations.