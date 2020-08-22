Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo laid to rest in Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, who passed away a day earlier after a prolonged battle with lung cancer, was laid to rest in his native town of Naal in Balochistan's Khuzdar district on Friday evening.

Earlier in the day parliamentarians paid glowing tributes to the late National Party chairman.

PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif recalled the principled politics of Mir Hasil Bizenjo, telling the Speaker to obtain the lower house's consent to postpone the session in light of the politician’s passing.

PML-N’s Senator Mushahidullah Khan said that those people who do not stray from their principles never die but always remain alive in the hearts of the people. “It is normally very difficult for someone whose father is such a towering personality to carve out his own legacy,” he said, adding that despite that Hasil Bizenjo had managed to make a name for himself in politics.

He said that the Bizenjo family had always spoken the truth and never thought about the price they would have to pay. “They did keep paying a price all their lives for telling the truth,” he said.

“Did you ever see hatred in his eyes for anyone? He was merciful and loving towards everyone,” said Mushahidullah. “Where do we find someone like Hasil?”

PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that Bizenjo lived according to his terms just like he said he would. “People like me, women, were always provided encouragement and support by Bizenjo,” she said.