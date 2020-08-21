UAE, Israeli companies to collaborate on solution to detect Covid in 30 seconds

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABU DHABI: G42 Healthcare, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42), announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NanoScent, an Israeli company specialised in scent reading technologies, to explore collaborations in the development, validation, distribution and manufacturing of Scent Check - a revolutionary solution capable of detecting suspected cases of Covid-19 from a sample of exhaled nasal air.
The Scent Check device detects a combination of volatile organic compounds, or “VOC Signature”, from exhaled nasal air that is derived from the host response to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. The air sample is seamlessly captured through an “Air trap”, a small bag fitted with a straw in which the tested subject needs to blow nasal air. A machine learning based model is then used to analyze, diagnose and label the VOC Signature and provide the result of the test in 30 to 60 seconds.