UAE, Israeli companies to collaborate on solution to detect Covid in 30 seconds

ABU DHABI: G42 Healthcare, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42), announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NanoScent, an Israeli company specialised in scent reading technologies, to explore collaborations in the development, validation, distribution and manufacturing of Scent Check - a revolutionary solution capable of detecting suspected cases of Covid-19 from a sample of exhaled nasal air.

The Scent Check device detects a combination of volatile organic compounds, or “VOC Signature”, from exhaled nasal air that is derived from the host response to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. The air sample is seamlessly captured through an “Air trap”, a small bag fitted with a straw in which the tested subject needs to blow nasal air. A machine learning based model is then used to analyze, diagnose and label the VOC Signature and provide the result of the test in 30 to 60 seconds.