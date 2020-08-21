close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
Girl killed by brothers for ‘honour’

National

FAISALABAD: A girl was clubbed to death allegedly by her brothers for honour in the area of Nishatabad police station. Saba of Chak 5/JB, Kamalpur, was killed by her brothers Akram and Saddam when she returned home late. The police have taken the body into custody and started investigation. No arrest was made till the filing of the report.

