‘Special incentives to help low-income families in KP to get shelter’

PESHAWAR: The government’s special incentives for housing and construction sectors and home financing facility would provide shelter to people living on low incomes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali, flanked by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash, expressed these views at a press briefing on the two-year performance of the Housing Department.

The provincial minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in collaboration with Pakistan Housing Foundation would construct 20,000 grey structure houses under Naya Pakistan Housing scheme in Surezai area of Peshawar, for which the balloting process has already been completed.

He said the total cost of the project was Rs97 billion. Dr Amjad Ali said the provincial government has a special focus on the housing sector in the province, the construction of houses would promote various allied industries and would generate employment opportunities in the province.

The minister said the housing department has provided two percent quota to journalists in Surezai housing scheme, while quota would also be provided in Jalozai housing scheme. He said around 85 percent of the construction work has been completed in the Jalozai housing scheme and the possession letters would be awarded to the allottees in December this year.

He stated the housing department was going to further extend the Jalozai housing scheme by around 5000 Kanal. Dr Amjad Ali stated the provincial government has sent letters to various district administrations to identify land for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. He said all of the housing schemes of the provincial government were on barren land and no scheme would be allowed on agricultural land in the province.

The provincial housing minister said the housing department, in collaboration with Federal Employees Housing Authority, would build a 20-plus stories high rise apartments in Nishtarabad area of Peshawar, which would be completed at a cost of 15 billion rupees.

He said that 90 percent work on Hayatabad high rise building for government employees had been accomplished while the balloting process had already been completed. He added that the Civil Quarter Kohat Road flats scheme for government employees would be completed in 2022.

Kamran Bangash said the Local Government Department has asked FIA to take actions against the illegal housing schemes in the province. He said the government would not compromise on illegal housing schemes. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a comprehensive strategy on the housing sector in the country. He said the previous government had only raised slogans of houses, while the incumbent government was taking concrete steps for it.