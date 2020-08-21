No evidence of firing on Maryam’s vehicle: IGP

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said no evidence of firing on the vehicle of Maryam Nawaz outside the NAB office was found. He said maintenance of law and order was duty of police who had no enmity with any political party and they were performing their duties with impartiality. He said that legal action would be taken against anybody who took the law into his/her own hands irrespective of their social status and position.

While responding to the queries of journalists during his visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, He said provision of peaceful environment for business activities and resolution of issues of the business community on preferential basis was among top priorities of Punjab Police.

Every possible step would be taken with the consultation of business community and other stakeholders for improving law and order so that police may be playing their effective role with community policing in running of the wheel of economy.

He said timely actions were underway for stopping the incidents of kite flying and during the first six months of the current year more than 9,000 cases were registered. Police have also requested the government for increasing punishments for those involved in preparation, selling, buying and using of kite twine. All institutions will have to play their role in ending the dangerous sport of kite flying, he added.

He said that Khidmat Markaz had been established in Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to facilitate the business community. He said the cooperation of the business community under the public-private partnership for safe City, model police station and other projects was the need of the hour. He said that one third vehicles in use of Istanbul Police had been provided by the business Community of Turkey. He added, “We do not need vehicles but need such behaviour and attitude because it will not only enhance police performance but also strengthen the state. The state cannot take the responsibility of each and every thing and we have to fulfil our responsibilities and obligations.”

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh thanked the IG for establishing Khidmat Markaz at LCCI and said that the trade community now felt safer as compared to the past. He paid homage to eternal sacrifices of Punjab Police in the war against coronavirus and terrorism. He said that from the business community, a modern surveillance system would be established in markets of Lahore which will also be integrated with the central monitoring system of Punjab Safe Cities Authority so that mechanism of monitoring and elimination of crimes might be improved.

LCCI Senior Vice-President Ali Hassam Asghar apprised the IG of the issues faced by the business community. He asked the IG to direct the Sheikhupura DPO to take effective action against the criminals in Muridke and Sheikhupura and also improve police patrolling. He added the beggar mafia restricted business activities in markets, therefore, quick steps should be taken to get rid of them.

LCCI Vice-President Mian Zahid Javed said that establishment of an effective committee for improving coordination between police and traders is the need of the hour. He also emphasised upon taking strict steps for stopping the incidents of firing into the air and street crime.

The IG assured the LCCI office-bearers that every possible step would be taken for solution to the problems of businesspersons.