Kashmiris observe India’s independence day as Black Day

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world are observing India’s independence day as a Black Day to protest New Delhi’s illegal occupation of the valley.

The purpose behind the observance of a black day is to express dissociation with India for its illegal occupation of the valley for the last 73 years besides turning it into the world’s largest prison since August last, when New Delhi revoked the region’s special status.

Hurriyat leaders Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Abdul Hameed Lone in a statement said India had been illegally occupying the valley for the last 73 years. “India has turned Kashmir into a prison, immobilizing over eight million people,” Lone said in a statement.

He added that after New Delhi revoked the special status of the region on August 5, the Muslim majority area of the valley had been under a complete lockdown. “Kashmiris are laying their lives down for our right to self-determination,” he said, adding that India's attempt to change the status and demographic of occupied Kashmir was against the UN Security Council resolutions.

An Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government spokesman, said the participants of the protest rallies wore black armbands as a sign of their protest against India while black flags were hoisted atop private and public buildings by the protesting Kashmiris.

In AJK, anti-India rallies were staged and processions were held in all small and major cities including Muzaffarabad and all other nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveli, Jhelum Valley and Neelam valley.