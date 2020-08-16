Environment pollution case: State does all for elite: IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah has remarked that law is only for those who are weak here and the state is doing no service to general public and it does all for the elite.

He further remarked as to why action not be taken under the laws of attempted murder on violation of the laws on curbing environmental pollution.

He gave these remarks during course of hearing of environmental pollution case here Saturday.

The representatives of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Directorate of Education and CDA appeared in the court.

Afnan Karim Kundi and Hasnain Haider Thahim represented CDA in the court.

IHC CJ remarked, “Environmental laws are being violated fully in Islamabad. CDA fully destroyed National Park in Islamabad. There is Supreme Court decision with reference to national park but CDA is not taking care for it. Those whose duty is to provide protection to citizens have become law breakers.

CJ while addressing representative of EPA remarked that all is being done this in the presence of the agency. “Are you sleeping? Should your agency be abolished? You are playing with future generation. Tell us only if there are some responsibilities for you according to your rules. Three are certain punishments for law breakers under your rules.”

EPA authorities said under section 16-1 they issued notice to the violators of environmental laws.

Afnan Karim Kundi, counsel for CDA said that CDA’s whole administration is taking steps in this regard. IHC CJ remarked this is said for the influential that their irregularity be regularised but this facility is not available for the weak. CDA is violating the environmental laws fully in Islamabad.

The court remarked no construction project should be initiated without approval from EPA, which should take action as independent agency according to act.

The court while summoning Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM, Secretary climate change and chairman CDA) adjourned the hearing of the case till August 22.