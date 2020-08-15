Punjab CM Usman Buzdar seeks feasibility report on upgradation of Jhang DHQ hospital

JHANG: The Punjab Chief Minister Thursday directed the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary to furnish a feasibility report on the up-gradation of Jhang DHQ hospital into a teaching hospital.

According to the CM office directive, a public development proposal about up-gradation of DHQ hospital into the teaching hospital received to CM for the consideration. The same was forwarded to the PSHC Department for generating rough cost estimates/feasibility in the right of departmental criteria including and in accordance with existing rules/laws/policies.