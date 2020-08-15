Punjab CM Usman Buzdar seeks feasibility report on upgradation of Jhang DHQ hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: The Punjab Chief Minister Thursday directed the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary to furnish a feasibility report on the up-gradation of Jhang DHQ hospital into a teaching hospital.
According to the CM office directive, a public development proposal about up-gradation of DHQ hospital into the teaching hospital received to CM for the consideration. The same was forwarded to the PSHC Department for generating rough cost estimates/feasibility in the right of departmental criteria including and in accordance with existing rules/laws/policies.