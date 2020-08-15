‘Ehsaas Programme country’s ever largest initiative in social sector’

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said the Ehsaas Programme was the country's ever largest initiative in the social sector.

After the provision of Ehsaas cash to deserving persons, the initiative of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme (EUSP) was aimed at facilitating bright and deserving students to pursue higher studies in their chosen fields without any financial burden, the governor said while addressing a cheque distribution under the ESUP amongst students of the Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) at the Governor House.

As many as 145 deserving and bright students of the DUET have been selected to get scholarships and monthly stipend under the EUSP. The governor said that under the EUSP, around 50,000 students from all four provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan would be provided scholarships annually that would cover their full tuition fee a degree programme spanning over four or five years. “The selected students will also be given Rs4000 as a monthly stipend.”

“Students are our most valuable assets as they will take the country to the next level”, he said, adding students had a huge responsibility of utilising their abilities for the country’s betterment with utmost dedication. “Despite financial constraints, Prime Minister Imran Khan has initiated the Ehsaas scholarships for students who must realise the trust shown by the prime minister in them,” he added.

Talking about the prime minister’s Kamyab Jawan programme, the governor said youths could get loans on easy terms and conditions to start businesses, translate their ideas into reality and contribute towards the country’s prosperity.

“Whether it is strengthening the economy or providing relief to the people through the social sector, the prime minister has expressed his abilities and vision with the utmost distinction.”

Ismail said steps taken by the PM during the last two years had started yielding results and despite all odds, he was committed to serve the people of Pakistan. “His smart lockdown policy has been hailed by world institutions as it has helped in controlling the coronavirus spread in Pakistan”.

He said the PM had managed to strike a balance between measures against coronavirus and facilitating economic activities. Highlighting the importance of independence, he said: “We have to prioritise our national interest above all, as we are because of Pakistan. Our name, success and prospects to do progress are all because of our beloved motherland”.

Lauding the services of DUET Vice Chancellor Dr Faizullah Abbasi, the governor said he and his team had worked tirelessly to make the university a reputable educational institute.Dr Abbasi said varsity students were being taught in various fields of engineering and architecture. 2The Dawood College was awarded the status of university in 2013 and from 2018, the DUET has started research-based master’s and PhD programmes.”