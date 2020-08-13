1,500 cops deployed for polio drive in Kohat

KOHAT: Around 1,500 policemen have been deployed for the Aug 13 anti-polio campaign in Kohat district while Section-144 has been imposed on the display of weapons, pillion riding and use of tinted windows in vehicles.

According to the security plan issued from the office of the district police officer, security personnel will escort the polio teams, while policemen have also been deployed in patrol parties and in plainclothes for surveillance. The DPO said the entire Kohat district had been divided into the city, Saddar, headquarter, Lachi and Darra Adamkhel sectors, with the respective DSPs leading their police teams deployed in their respective sectors.