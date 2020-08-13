Consultations on Tahaffuz bill continues: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Sahibzada Sultan Fayyazul Hassan called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Wednesday.

Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said support of Ulema of all schools of thought will be secured on Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill. In this regard the process of consultation is continuing. More consultation will be held after Muharram, the speaker said. Sahibzada Sultan Fayyazul Hassan said people have pinned lots of hopes on the speaker. “We had great love for Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed. Surely, this act of the speaker will also be making his soul happy. Ch Pervaiz Elahi has always talked openly in the assembly regarding religious matters, dream of making Pakistan fort of Islam will surely be fulfilled one day,” he said.

He said religious segments are standing with you, you have taken a very appreciable step by banning books against Ideology of Pakistan and Islamic teachings which religious segments cannot forget, he added.