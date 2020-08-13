close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
AFP
August 13, 2020

Asia’s World Cup football qualifiers postponed

Sports

AFP
August 13, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Asia’s upcoming qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup football have been postponed to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday.

No new dates were announced for the games, which were due to take place over four match days around the region in October and November.

