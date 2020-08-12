OPC resumes work

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission has resumed its work with full staff on Tuesday. Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar chaired a meeting to review the progress of the steps taken for redressing the complaints of expatriates. Addressing the staff, Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice-chairperson said that commission continued its work during the lockdown as well and officers performed the assigned tasks online.