OPC resumes work

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission has resumed its work with full staff on Tuesday. Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar chaired a meeting to review the progress of the steps taken for redressing the complaints of expatriates. Addressing the staff, Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice-chairperson said that commission continued its work during the lockdown as well and officers performed the assigned tasks online.