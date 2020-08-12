close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
OPC resumes work

National

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission has resumed its work with full staff on Tuesday. Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar chaired a meeting to review the progress of the steps taken for redressing the complaints of expatriates. Addressing the staff, Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice-chairperson said that commission continued its work during the lockdown as well and officers performed the assigned tasks online.

