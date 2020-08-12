Political parties oblige mafias after coming to power, says Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has lamented that political parties after coming to power use public money and resources to oblige those mafias which extended financial and political support to them before and during elections, in complete disregard to people’s welfare.

Addressing different delegations at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said chief justice of Pakistan rightly pointed out that mafias were running and feeding the government. The ruling party, he said, had made the tall claims to introduce a clean system and launch a ruthless across the board accountability process.

However, he added, the anti-corruption campaign became a joke and tool for victimisation of only those who were against the government. Senator Siraj said the so-called mainstream political parties were the sides of the same coin and the fact was that the feudal lords and imperialists were ruling the country just by changing the parties. The JI ameer also expressed concern over the genocide of Muslims in different Indian states and Occupied Kashmir.