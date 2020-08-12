Flood victims demand relocation to safer places

(350 Johi villages remain cut off from Dadu )

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: The communication links of 350 Johi's riverine villages with Johi remains suspended for the last four days in the wake of flash floods, as the army, navy and the district administration remain busy in rescue work.

Scores of flood victims amidst the flood waters demanded shifting to safer places while complaining of shortage of food and other essentials in the marooned villages. They complained the officials of the irrigation department as well as district administration have abandoned them.

In a related development, the watchman of Gaj Dam Muhammed Moosa Kaloi drowned in the flood water. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appointed senior member Board of Revenue Kazi Shahid Perveez as inquiry officer to determine the cause of the breaches in dykes of the Nai Gaj Dam.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Navy Rescue and Emergency Response teams conducted disaster relief operation in collaboration along with the civil administration in the flood-hit areas of district Dadu.

Due to torrential rains and breach of the Nai Gaj Dam, many villages were flooded. The Pakistan Navy rescue teams reached the areas hit by heavy rain and flash floods with motor boats and life-saving equipment. In order to extend rescue efforts to far-flung inundated areas, a hovercraft has also been stationed at Johi Goth to augment the relief efforts.

The teams have evacuated a large number of inhabitants stranded in adjoining areas of Johi Goth. Relief goods and rations were also provided to over 400 families. Besides, a medical camp was also established. Sources said the Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations during disasters and natural calamities.