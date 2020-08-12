No complaint of flour shortages in province: Aleem

(Flour is at lowest price in Punjab )

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that according to the reports from various districts, the supply of 20kg bag of flour at a officially-fixed rate of Rs860 is going on successfully and there is no complaint of shortage anywhere in the province.

The senior minister pointed out on Tuesday that the report of the Bureau of Statistics has made it clear that Punjab province is providing flour to people at the lowest rates across the country.

The Food Department and district administrations are on alert and there is an abundance of low price flour at shops. He said that the Punjab flour mills are being made to abide by the rules and regulations but the supply of subsidised wheat to the flour mills in Sindh has not been started yet by the provincial government.

Different prices of flour create problems and some factions would buy low price wheat and flour from Punjab and sell it at higher rates in other provinces. He said the other provinces also would have to take steps to keep the same price of flour so that citizens could get flour at the same rate across the country.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, strict monitoring is going on for the supply of low price flour in Punjab which has yielded positive results and now there are no complaints of unavailability of flour at controlled rates in the cities. He added that the report of Bureau of Statistics has also confirmed the performance of the Punjab Food Department.

Inshallah, strict measures will continue to stabilise the prices of wheat and flour, he said. He said he himself would take stock of the situation of flour and wheat, for which, he has visited Bahawalpur and Multan. He will soon visit other cities so that any grievances of the citizens can be redressed, Abdul Aleem Khan concluded.