Nanbais threaten strike in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The nanbais here on Tuesday threatened to observe a shutter down strike for an indianite period if the price of the bread was not increased forthwith.

“The natural gas tariff as well as the price of the wheat flour has been increased manifold in recent years but the government is still reluctant to increase the price of the bread. If our demand is not met we will observe a complete strike,” Zaheer Hussain, the divisional president of the association of the nanbais, told a news conference here. Flanked by the other office-bearers of association, he said that the price of bread was fixed almost eight years ago.“Though the government reduced the weight of the bread constantly, it didn’t increase its price but now we are suffering financial losses,” said Zaheer. Another office-bearer, Sarfaraz Qurashi, said that they used to purchase a wheat flour bag for Rs3300 but the price of the same weighted bag was now increased to Rs6,300. “We have completed the consultation process with nanbais associations at district level across Hazara and soon go on strike if our demands are not met,” said Quraishi.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE: The district and Tehsil municipal administration launched an anti-encroachment drive in Lari Adda and Shinkiari road. The officials led by AC (Revenue) Usman Jadoon removed encroachments and handcarts from outside shops and bus terminals.