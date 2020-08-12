Riaz meets PBIT chairman

Islamabad : Chairman Standing Committee of the National Assembly for Law and Justice. Riaz Fatyana met Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan in Islamabad and both discussed opportunities and issues relating to investment prospects in Punjab, says a press release.

Mr. Fatiana said that the present government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has taken several fundamental steps that has raised the confidence of the investors and has generated a strong sense of security, both in our domestic as well as foreign investors.

Chairman Punjab Board of Investment Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, pointed out that the incentives extended by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the construction sector has resulted in a substantial increase in investments in the housing sector. He said that this expansion in the construction work will create a large number of job opportunities for the jobless workers of the country. Chairman of the Standing Committee for Law and Justice Fatyana said that investment in Pakistan has been provided the legal cover it needed. Mr. Fatiana also acknowledged and commended the useful role Punjab Board of Investment is playing in increasing the volume of investment in the province.