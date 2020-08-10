Nasir vows action against those who regularised constructions on nullahs

KARACHI: Conceding that some illegal constructions on nullahs had been regularised, the local government and information minister vowed a transparent inquiry against those who “assisted the illegal process”, saying they will not be forgiven. Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Commissioner House on Sunday, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said all settlements built on storm water drains would be removed. The minister said Karachi had received more rain this time round than “the rest of the country”. He said the LG department was working despite “unfavourable conditions”. He said all ministers, advisers and aides of the Sindh government were on the streets to help the people in the continuous rains. He said the administration of all districts was fully active along with the DMC chairmen, the water board, and the solid waste board. To a query, Nasir said some places of the city’s central district faced “unusual situation” in the previous rain spell but “now the overall situation is under control due to timely cleaning of drains”. Nasir said encroachments on storm drains would not be tolerated under any circumstances as “encroachments are a major obstacle in the drainage and cleaning of drains”. Nasir said unless all institutions and stakeholders worked together, “it is difficult to find a permanent solution to the problems”. “The Sindh government wants to cooperate with all institutions for the betterment of Karachi and the province. Everyone is requested to identify the violations and highlight the positive actions along with pointing out the mistake.”