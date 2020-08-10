Record-setting girl wants to inspire others

LAHORE:NINE-year old Natalia Najam, who broke a Guinness World Record in Chemistry, wants with her record-setting achievement to inspire and encourage girls around the world, especially in Pakistan to continue making strides in sciences.

Natalia is currently being homeschooled due to the pandemic. She was in 4th standard before the lockdown. Natalia believes people should never give up their dreams and with focus and dedication anything is possible. It is pertinent to mention here that Natalia broke the record of Chemistry professor from India Meenakshi Agrawal. The Pakistani science enthusiast is now the youngest person in the world with the fastest time for arranging all elements of the Periodic Table. Natalia Najam's time of 2 minutes and 42 seconds beats the previous record by over 7 seconds.