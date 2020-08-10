Chaudhry Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi flay dance, song in mosque

LAHORE:PAKISTAN Muslim League (PML-Q) president and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi have condemned dance and song in Masjid Wazir Khan.

In a joint statement issued here on Sunday they said it is a matter of great regrets that sanctity of mosque has been violated in this manner in Islamic Republic of Pakistan and so far neither those responsible for this have been pinpointed nor anyone has been arrested.

The PML-Q leaders said the country was established in the name of Islam and those who have committed this openly and those who permitted this have not been nabbed and jailed. They said dance and song in mosques is violation of Sharia. They said those responsible for this act should be arrested forthwith, tried and given exemplary punishment so that in future nobody dares commit such condemnable act.