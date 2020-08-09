Traders observer strike in Pirmahal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: On the call of Grocery Stores Owners Association, traders on Saturday observed a complete strike at Pirmahal to condemn registration of a case against the organisation president Pervaiz Mahmood and his son.
They also took out a rally which started from Karkhana Bazaar. The traders said that a price control magistrate allegedly raided the grocery shop of Pervaiz Mahmood and although price list was displayed on the shop, he imposed fine on him.