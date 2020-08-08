Looters association creating ruckus: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Friday said the looters association has created ruckus over Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s summoning by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).In a statement, he said the authority to issue alcohol permit lies with the Excise DG who issued a liquor licence. He said the Excise DG sent a file to the CM Secretariat which returned it. The licence which was issued by the Excise DG has been cancelled.

He said the allegation levelled against Usman Buzdar of corruption and misuse of power is beyond understanding. The CM will respectfully appear before the NAB and answer all questions.