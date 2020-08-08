Webinar on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir organized

KARACHI: To mark the Yaum-e-Istehsal Kashmir, the first anniversary of Indian brutalities and abuses in occupied Jammu & Kashmir, a webinar was organized by leading industrialist Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, former Vice President FPCCI. Renowned speakers belonging to different segments of society attended via Zoom. The speakers showed their solidarity with Kashmiris and condemned human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion, Mishal Malik, Kashmiri activist and wife of Yasin Malik who is in Indian Tihar jail, said Modi’s fascist government’s action of August 5 last year was a death warrant for Kashmiris and Kashmir Valley had become a jail since then. She urged the international community to break its criminal silence and take notice of the grave human rights iolations abuses in occupied Kashmir. Consul General of Turkey Tolga Ucak said that Turkey denounced the occupation of Kashmir Valley and violation of human rights abuses. He said that Turkish President Erdogan in a recent telephone call to President of Pakistan, assured that his country would continue to support Pakistan stance on Kashmir.

Other renowned speakers Senator Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum, Lt Gen Haroon Aslam, President Institute of Policy Studies, Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former SVP FPCCI, Tariq Azeem, former HC of Pakistan to Canada, Agha Rafiq, former Chief Justice of Sharia Court, Yasin Azad, former President Supreme Court Bar, Zeba Bakhtiar, prominent showbiz personality, Munir Ahmed Malik, President Karachi Bar, Haider Shah, Chief Organizer EU Pak Friendship Federation, Prof. Pirzada Qasim, former Vice Chancellor Karachi University, slammed the Modi-led fascist government for its action of August 5 last year when it repealed Kashmir’s special status and divided it into two union territories. They expressed the hope that the UN as a responsible institution will come to rescue of the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

The organizer of the webinar Mirza Ishtiaq Baig said that observing August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir would once again confirm rejection of Indian rule and impress upon India to stop its state terrorism in the occupied territory. He urged the int’l community to take notice of the plight of people of illegally Indian occupied Jummu & Kashmir, who have been living under complete lockdown since August 5.