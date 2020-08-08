close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

Pakistan not to feature in World Women’s Team Squash event

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan will not participate in the World Women’s Team Squash Championship due to lack of training.

The World Women’s Team Squash Championship is scheduled in Malaysia from December 15 to 20. The last date for registration for the event is August 15. But a spokesperson of Pakistan Squash Federation said the committee has decided not to send entry for the event as the players did not get a chance to prepare due to corona-virus.

“Squash players are focused on physical fitness, online activities have also been arranged for players and coaches but there is no proper match practice. As soon as permission is granted, players will participate in international events with full preparation and training,” he said. It has been reported that India is also not participating in the event due to unpreparedness due to corona virus.

Latest News

More From Sports