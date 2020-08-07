Ishtiaq Baig organises webinar on Kashmir

KARACHI: On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, a webinar was organised by leading industrialist Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, former vice president FPCCI. The webinar was aimed to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and to denounce the Indian brutalities in the region.

Renowned speakers from different segments of society attended the event via zoom. The speakers showed their solidarity with Kashmiris and condemned human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishal Malik, activist and wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik termed Modi government’s action of August 5, 2019 as a death warrant of Kashmiris. She urged international community to break its criminal silence and take notice of the grave human rights violations in IOJ&K.

Consul General of Turkey Tolga Ucak said that Turkey denounces the occupation of Kashmir valley and violation of human rights abuses.

He said that Turkish President Erdogan in a recent telephone call to President of Pakistan assured that his country would continue to support Pakistan stance on Kashmir. The other speakers including Senator Lt-Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum, Lt-Gen (Retd) Haroon Aslam, Mian Anjum Nisar, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former SVP FPCCI, Tariq Azeem, Agha Rafiq, Yasin Azad, Zeba Bakhtiar, slammed the Modi-led fascist government for its action of August 5, 2019.