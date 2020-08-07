Three killed in road accidents in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: Three people including the Kandhkot jailer were killed and three injured in different road accidents. Reports said in the limits of C-Section Police Station in Kandhkot, Ashraf Bhutto, jailer of Kandhkot Central Prison, was killed and three others injured in a collision of two motorcycles.Respectively, in another accident, Fayyaz Lakhani was killed, while a speeding tractor ran over a passerby Allah Bakhsh Mugheri, resulting his on the spot death in Qamber Shahdadkot.